Mohammad Rizwan engages with fans; answers the ‘Sarfaraz’ question

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan gave a surprising reply to a fan’s question on whether he or Sarfaraz Ahmed would play the all-important second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Pakistan picked Sarfaraz Ahmed over Mohammad Rizwan in the series opener at Perth. The former’s put on a disappointing performance as he dropped catches and scored just seven runs in the fixture.

Mohammad Rizwan’s omission raised eyebrows, and many social media users had lambasted the management for not selecting him.

The wicketkeeper batter is participating in practice drills ahead of the Boxing Day Test. As he gave autographs and interacted with fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a fan asked him if he would play the must-win fixture.

Mohammad Rizwan replied by saying that he should ask Pakistan captain Shan Masood.

Ap Khelenge ya Sarfaraz? Shan Masood se poch len pic.twitter.com/JHgPWLjhux — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) December 21, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan have to beat Australia if they are to stay alive in the three-match series. The visitors were handed a 360-run drubbing in the opening game.

