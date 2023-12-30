‘A terrible year for Australia cricket’

A tweet from a famed Australia cricket team’s fan club is going viral on social media due to the amount and quality of sarcasm.

The tweet takes a jibe at all those who failed to win major tournaments against Australia in this year.

“What a terrible year for Australian cricket,” the post read. “They lost the Ashes because England won it morally. They lost the World Cup because India were the best team on paper. Now they’ve lost the Test series against Pakistan because M. Hafeez claims Pakistan were the better team.”

Australia had a memorable year as they retained The Ashes, became World Test Champions, won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and ended the year with a Test series win over Pakistan.

England cricketer Harry Brook, before the fifth day’s play of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, had stated his team would morally win the Ashes if they beat Australia, who had already won the series after the fourth Test, in the dead-rubber fifth fixture.

Their “best team” jibe was at former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif who had refused to acknowledge Australia as 50-over World Cup winners. According to him, India was the better team on paper in the final.

“I can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup. The Indian team is the best team on paper. Congratulations to Australia, but I am not ready to accept that the best team won the World Cup,” Mohammad Kaif had said.

He added, “This Indian team has been the best side. They are the best team on paper. They would win so many times playing against the same Australian team, even though they lost today. It was one of those bad day, this happens sometimes.”

Director of the Pakistan Cricket Team Mohammad Hafeez made news after claiming that his team was better than Australia despite losing the second Test at Melbourne on Friday.

“We played better cricket as a team, The way the team had the courage to attack this game in the best possible way. If I sum up the game, the Pakistan team played better than the other team in general. Our batting intent was better, and while bowling, we were hitting the right areas,” Mohammad Hafeez said

He added, “Yes, we made some mistakes that cost us the game but as a team, I believe that there were a lot of positives, enough to win the game but unfortunately in the end we didn’t win the game.”

