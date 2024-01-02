Shan Masood pins hopes on Babar Azam for third Australia Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood’s recent comments on former captain Babar Azam are going viral ahead of the third Test against host Australia in Sydney.

Shan Masood, in a pre-match press conference, termed Babar Azam as the team’s main player.

He added that the management has no concerns about his performance.

“Babar Azam is our main player,” Shan Masood said as quoted by India news agency India Today. “We have no concerns over his performance. His approach is positive. He is practicing for hours in the nets and has great fitness.

“I am looking forward to him scoring big in the Sydney Test.”

For the unversed, the former Pakistan captain had a forgettable 2023 as the star batter did not score a single Test fifty last year. He stepped down as the Green Shirts’ all-format captain following the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He added that his team have learned from their mistakes from the first and second Test and will avoid repeating them in the dead rubber fixture.

The Pakistan captain added that the visitors played good cricket all four days of the Melbourne Test but there were several chances they could have seized the game.

“We will work on the lessons learned. We are positive about the direction our team is taking,” he said.

