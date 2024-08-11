Authorities imposed ban on ‘baajas’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Despite the ban on the sale of ban on the sale of baajas (horns) in Islamabad, the stalls selling celebration items for Independence Day openly selling horns in federal capital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed all assistant commissioners to confiscate the baajas (horns) sold at the stalls in Islamabad as the district administration of the federal capital imposed a ban on the sale and use of baajas (horns).

The DC Irfan Nawaz requested the citizens to avoid using the horns for the Independence Day celebrations, and direct the stall owners not to sell the banned toy otherwise the said item will be confiscated.

The DC Islamabad further added that the individual found using or selling the baaja will face legal consequences.