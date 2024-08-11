web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Authorities imposed ban on ‘baajas’ in Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Despite the ban on the sale of ban on the sale of baajas (horns) in Islamabad, the stalls selling celebration items for Independence Day openly selling horns in federal capital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed all assistant commissioners to confiscate the baajas (horns) sold at the stalls in Islamabad as the district administration of the federal capital imposed a ban on the sale and use of baajas (horns).

The DC Irfan Nawaz requested the citizens to avoid using the horns for the Independence Day celebrations, and direct the stall owners not to sell the banned toy otherwise the said item will be confiscated.

The DC Islamabad further added that the individual found using or selling the baaja will face legal consequences.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.