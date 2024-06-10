Authorities in full swing against illegal cattle markets in Karachi

KARACHI: In a move to address the issue of illegal cattle markets, the authorities have removed 33 unauthorized markets across Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Commissioner Karachi Hasan Naqvi presided over the meeting where the progress of the operations were discussed.

During the video-linked meeting, the Deputy Commissioner updated about the operation stated that 15 illegal markets were dismantled in Malir, thee in Korangi, two in Central, 10 in East, and two in Keamari area of Karachi.

Additionally, one illegal market was removed in South District meanwhile three individuals were arrested in connection with these operations.

After taking the briefing from the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner Karachi directed to take immediate action and remove all illegal markets across the city.

He terms the cattle markets established without the permission of the administration as illegal and stating that legal actions and cases would be filed against those responsible for setting up and operating these illegal markets.