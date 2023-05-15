Authorities to prosecute Faisalabad ISI office attack accused under Army Act

FAISALABAD: The authorities have decided to initiate legal proceedings against the accused of the recent attack on ISI Faisalabad office under the Army Act, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, Ali Afzal Sahi, Faizullah Kamoka, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Bilal Ashraf Basra have been declared as main accused in the case.

Moreover, Dr. Asad Moazzim, Junaid Afzal Sahi, Hassan Zaka Niazi and Ayaz Khan Tareen have also been named in the list of the accused, sources said.

Preparations have begun to initiate the case under the Army Act, sources added.

A purported audio clip of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Advocate Chaudhry Ishtiaq and Faisalabad Bar’s Advocate Imtiaz Lona had surfaced online recently in which both lawyers were talking about the attack on the ISI Faisalabad office launched after the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.