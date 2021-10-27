Authorities seal main roads linking Rawalpindi and Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: The local authorities have sealed main roads linking the twin cities to halt likely entry of the protesters of proscribed group in the federal capital territory, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The administration has sealed both tracks of Murree Road from Faizabad interchange to Mareer Chowk Saddar in Rawalpindi with containers and other hurdles in the wee hours of the morning.

Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service has been suspended from Saddar to Faizabad until the next orders.

Murree Road has also been blocked from Faizabad to Chandni Chowk with hurdles and deployment of police contingents, reports said.

School going children returned homes due to blocked roads, which caused problems for general public. The situation forced commuters to walk to their workplaces and other destinations.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed at Faizabad to the Sixth Road.

According to sources, the Punjab government has directed DPOs of some districts to deploy policemen to Rawalpindi to tackle any law and order situation.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is expected to end its protests by Tuesday.

The minister said that the government has listened to the demands of the TLP and their protests will be ended after the fulfillment of the demands.

The minister assured the fulfillment of the demands in accordance with the law. He said that all issues will be resolved with mutual understanding.

