Avastin injection: Punjab suspends 11 drug inspectors

LAHORE: The Punjab health department on Monday suspended 11 drug inspectors over negligence in a matter related to Avastin injection that allegedly caused ‘loss of vision’ in the province.

The eyesight of as many as 40 diabetes patients was affected due to substandard injections in Lahore. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor revealed that his brother and a friend’s eyesight was affected when they received the shot inside their eyes.

According to the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab, Dr Jamal Nasir 11 drug inspectors of Multan, Sadiqabad, Khanewal, Sahiwal and others have been suspended.

Dr Jamal further said the supply of Avastin injection will be restored by the DRAP after its inspection.

On Sunday, Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that the sale and dispensation of the injection of Avastin had been stopped.

The minister made these remarks after holding a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir.

It is to be noted that a case against the suppliers of Avastin injection has been registered, while a five-member committee to probe the cases of alleged ‘vision loss’ has been constituted.