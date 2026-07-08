The animated film Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is now set to premiere on July 25. Paramount has announced that the film, which continues the story from Avatar: The Last Airbender, will debut globally on Paramount+.

Earlier, the film was supposed to debut on October 9 in theaters before Paramount shifted it to a direct-to-streaming release in December 2025. The entire film then leaked online in April, which no doubt factored into the decision to hasten its release. It is also due to be featured at San Diego Comic-Con in the coming weeks.

Paramount also released an astounding first trailer and first-look images from the film, which can be seen below. The film stars Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dionne Quan as Toph, and more.

The official logline for the film stated that the world’s last Airbender, Avatar Aang, learned of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarked on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

Read More: Netflix drops teaser, confirms release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

In the trailer, Aang lamented that he remains the last airbender in the world despite all the success he has had as the Avatar. He then discovers Tagah, an ancient airbender whom Aang believed could help him bring their culture back to life.

The film is based on the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Both wrote the story for the film along with Tim Hedrick and Kenneth Lin. Hedrick and Christopher Yost wrote the screenplay. Lauren Montgomery directed along with co-directors Steve Ahn and William Mata. Latifa Ouaou and Maryann Garger produced along with Konietzko and DiMartino. Avatar Studios produces.

This will be the first film or TV project released by Avatar Studios, the production company founded in 2021 as a division of Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Avatar Studios is also currently prepping the animated series “Avatar: Seven Havens,” which will take place after the events of “Last Airbender” and “Legend of Korra.” That show is due to debut in 2027.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” was originally released on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. It has received significant praise for its story, character development, art style, and more. It is widely regarded as one of the best animated series ever made.