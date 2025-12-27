Avatar director James Cameron discusses franchise's future
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 27, 2025
Hollywood film director James Cameron has shared a detailed update about the future of his popular film franchise, Avatar.
As one of the most renowned filmmakers in modern Hollywood, the Titanic director James Cameron is responsible for classic films such as The Terminator, Aliens, and several others. The Avatar series—which was technologically far ahead of its time when the first film was released in 2009—is Cameron’s longest-running project.
Avatar: Fire and Ash is the upcoming instalment in the saga.2 Regarding the future of the series, Cameron issued a significant statement during an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “I don’t know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out.”
The 71-year-old filmmaker further added that if he decides to stop making the films, he will let the public know. He continued, “Here’s what it is: If we don’t get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I’ll hold a press conference, and I’ll tell you what we were gonna do. How’s that?”
The cast for the third Avatar film includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, and Sigourney Weaver.