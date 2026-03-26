Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT release in India

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash, which earned an incredible $1.48 billion at the global box office, is now heading to digital platforms in India. Following its successful theatrical run, the third installment of the Pandora saga will soon be available for home viewing, beginning with a premium rental window.

For Indian fans eager to witness the conflict between the formidable Ash People and the Sully family, the wait is almost over. On March 31, 2026, the film will be released as a Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) title. Viewers can rent or purchase the movie in 4K quality on major platforms, with rental fees ranging from ₹149 to ₹499 depending on the provider. The digital “store” version also includes exclusive supplementary content, such as behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the performance-capture technology used to create the hostile Ash clan and the wandering Wind Traders.

Following the initial rental phase, the film will transition to subscription-based streaming. JioHotstar—the consolidated home of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar content—will be the primary platform for the Avatar franchise in India. Based on current industry predictions and historical distribution patterns, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to join the main streaming library between late April and June 2026.

To ensure a pan-India reach, the film will be available with dubbing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing diverse audiences across the country to experience the latest chapter of James Cameron’s vision.