'Avatar: Fire and Ash' receives mixed reactions following global premiere

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ has significantly divided its audience.

Directed by James Cameron, the sequel returned to the stunning world of Pandora, centring on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children’s ongoing struggles against the Sky people and an aggressive Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Caplin).

Currently, the film boasts a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on over 500 verified ratings.

While this score may fluctuate as more viewers attend screenings during the holiday season, it stands as the second-highest audience rating in the franchise, just behind “The Way of Water,” which scored 92%.

However, the critical reception has been notably less favourable. With 217 reviews counted so far, “Fire and Ash” has achieved a critical score of only 68%, marking the lowest rating for the “Avatar” franchise to date.

This disparity suggests that “Fire and Ash” will set a record gap between audience and critic scores within the series.