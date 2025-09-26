Avatar: Fire And Ash' Trailer Is Full of Must-See Action

20th Century Studios has published a new teaser for “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the third installment in James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise, which is due to be released on December 19.

Considering the thrilling scenes, the teaser depicts Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family returning to Pandora to fight an enemy Na’vi tribe.

Moreover, the returning cast includes Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, and Edie Falco. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, and David Thewlis will appear in the series as new characters.

Notably, the original “Avatar” was released in 2009 and became the highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office. It still retains the record, with a lifetime gross of over $2.9 billion.

The sequel, “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” was released more than a decade later in 2022 and grossed $2.3 billion at the box office, surpassing Cameron’s own “Titanic” as the third highest-grossing picture of all time. Only “Avengers: Endgame,” which grossed $2.7 billion in 2019, divides the two “Avatar” films in terms of performance.

Aside from documentaries, Cameron’s only directorial efforts in the twenty-first century have been the “Avatar” films.

However, Cameron began work on “Avatar” in the 1990s, but it took more than a decade for technology to catch up with the vision. Weta Workshop handles the movie’ special effects, which feature pioneering filmmaking technologies in motion capture and CGI.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the fourth “Avatar” film is scheduled for release in 2029, with a fifth in 2031 that will make a day of audience far beyond imagination.