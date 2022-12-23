‘Avatar’ sequel’s cutting-edge technology crashes theatre projectors

The hi-tech format of James Cameron’s passion project ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is not bearable for projectors in Japanese movie theatres.

As per the report from a foreign-based publication, the much-delayed ‘Avatar’ sequel is crashing several projectors in theatres in Japan ever since its release last week, given the rare 48 fps 3D format.

According to the details, the 48 fps format of the film for smooth visuals requires cutting-edge technology to play the high frame rate, and hence, facing troubles in Japanese theatres. The cinemas including The United Cinemas Co, Toho Co, and Tokyu Corp faced the issue as informed by viewers on social media.

Reportedly, only one of the theatres in Nagoya has been able to tackle the issue so far by lowering the frame rate to the standard 24 fps.

The AC Okada IMAX theatre also addressed the matter via a tweet and said, “Regarding the screening of the IMAX version of “Avatar: Way of Water,” which will be released on Friday (December 16), it was originally planned to be screened in the high frame rate version (48 fps), but due to various circumstances, the normal frame rate version will be screened.”

“We are excited to announce that the 24 fps version will be shown.”

About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the sequel, set over a decade after the events in the first film, sees the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to reprise their characters of Jake Sully and his Na’vi partner Neytiri respectively, while, the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet essays Ronal.

James Cameron has helmed the direction and also co-written the film with Josh Friedman and co-produced alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

The mega-budgeted ‘Avatar’ sequel premiered in worldwide theatres in 2D and 3D last weekend and racked up roughly $435 million around the globe, including $134 million in the United States and Canada.

