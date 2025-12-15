Avatar: The Way of Water Recap: Story Recap Ahead of Avatar 3

The saga of Jake Sully and the Na’vi as they defend Pandora is continued in Avatar: The Way of Water, a 2022 epic sci-fi movie that is a follow-up to James Cameron’s Avatar. This time, the focus is on the ocean clans and familial ties. The movie premiered in US cinemas on December 16, 2022. James Cameron returned to script and direct the movie, alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

In the film, Zoe Saldana plays Neytiri, Jake’s partner, and Sam Worthington plays Jake Sully, the Na’vi commander and family patriarch. Sigourney Weaver plays their adopted daughter, Kiri. Cliff Curtis portrays Tonowari, the head of the reef-dwelling Metkayina, while Stephen Lang reappears as Colonel Miles Quaritch. Joel David Moore plays Norm Spellman, and Kate Winslet plays Ronal.

On December 19, 2025, as Avatar 3 (the upcoming instalment) gets ready to hit theatres, now is the ideal moment to explore the epic saga of Avatar: The Way of Water, which prepares the narrative and emotional foundations for the upcoming chapter of Pandora’s story.

The movie begins on Pandora with Jake Sully narrating his life as the chief of the Omaticaya clan alongside Neytiri and their children, who include their adopted daughter Kiri and Spider—a human boy who lives among the Na’vi. Their tranquility is upended when the RDA reappears, destroying the forests and wildlife. A year later, Colonel Miles Quaritch is resurrected in a Na’vi Avatar body (a Recombinant) and leads a mission to kill Jake.

As the RDA tightens its grip over Pandora, Jake attacks supply lines, only to discover that his family is the target. After Quaritch momentarily captures Jake’s children and successfully kidnaps Spider, Jake chooses to flee the Omaticaya and seek sanctuary with the ocean-dwelling Metkayina clan, led by Tonowari and Ronal.

While adapting to reef life, Jake’s children face prejudice, growth, and danger. Lo’ak forms a bond with Payakan, an outcast Tulkun whose family was slaughtered by whalers. Kiri shows a deep spiritual connection to Eywa but suffers a seizure after linking to the Metkayina Tree of Souls.

In order to lure Jake out, Quaritch teams up with whalers, which results in vicious attacks on the Tulkun and the Metkayina. A huge battle ensues at sea, during which the Na’vi, with Payakan’s help, destroy the whaling vessel. Neteyam is shot dead while rescuing his siblings, devastating the family. Quaritch captures Kiri and Tuk, leading to a final confrontation aboard the sinking ship.

Jake defeats Quaritch, though Spider saves him before rejoining Jake’s family. The Metkayina accept Jake and his family as their own. The film ends with Neteyam laid to rest at the Tree of Souls, and Jake vows to protect his new home.

Fans now have a variety of ways to view James Cameron’s epic at home thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water’s streaming availability on Disney+ and Max.