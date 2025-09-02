AVCC recovers 10 abducted children during its action in several areas of Karachi

Karachi: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Tuesday recovered 10 abducted children in its actions conducted in various areas of the city.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, on August 27, had given a task to the AVCC to recover the children.

The AVCC apprised that all the kidnapped children have been recovered safely.

The abducted children included 16-year-old Abdul Moeez, 2-year-old Asghar Ali, 4-year-old Mosa, and 11-year-old Ayan, the AVCC apprised.

Besides that, 13-year-old Muhammad Rehan, 14-year-old Alishah, and 14-year-old Humna Naz have also been recovered.

The AVCC has also taken three people into custody over their alleged involvement in the child abduction.

The investigation with the arrested culprits is underway.

Earlier, Karachi Police foiled a kidnapping attempt of a four-year-old boy in Karachi.

According to details, suspects tried to abduct the child named Musa, in a vehicle when a passerby witnessed the incident and immediately alerted the police.

Responding swiftly, Madadgar-15 and motorcycle squad officers chased the kidnappers.

On seeing the police, the suspects abandoned the boy inside the car and managed to escape from the scene. The boy was safely handed back to his parents in the jurisdiction of Sir Syed Police Station.

This incident comes just a day after a minor girl, Maira, was allegedly abducted from Sector D-2, Hijrat Colony in Karachi’s Civil Lines area.

CCTV footage of the abduction has surfaced, showing the victim’s elder sister chasing the kidnappers.

According to the family, the abductors have demanded a ransom of Rs. 1.5 million for Maira’s release.

Her father stated that the elder sister tried to resist the abductors, but they managed to flee with the child.