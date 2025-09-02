Food delivery boy robbed near police station in Karachi

KARACHI: A food delivery boy was looted at gunpoint on Tuesday near Saddar police station in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The incident took place under the FTC Bridge on Sharea Faisal, where the rider was checking a delivery location on his mobile phone. According to the victim, an armed dacoit came on a motorcycle and snatched his phone and fled.

The victim, a resident of Lyari who has been working as a food delivery rider for the past two years, said his work entirely depends on his mobile phone.

The victim further alleged that Saddar police were refusing to register an FIR of the incident. Police officials, however, claimed that the police tried to catch the robber, however he managed to escape.

