Avengers Doomsday eyes earlier release amid Dune 3 clash

With Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 scheduled to open on the same date, the world may witness another Barbenheimer-style box office battle.

The latest MCU movie, directed by the Russo brothers, is slated to strike theaters worldwide on December 18. However, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is scheduled for release on the same day.

Although the matchup sounds thrilling, there is a high likelihood that the overlap will impact both movies’ box office receipts. In addition, they may have to compete for limited IMAX screens during opening weekend.

Marvel Studios is reportedly devising plans to prevent this conflict by accelerating the release of Avengers: Doomsday. Sources suggest that the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry may move its release date up to December 11.

Robert Downey Jr. will be reunited with Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Sebastian Stan in the Russo brothers’ film. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Anya Taylor-Joy make up the massive ensemble cast of Dune 3.

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Earlier this month, Hollywood star Chris Pratt publicly addressed rumours concerning his potential appearance in the next Avengers film.

While many members of the original cast have been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday—the first team-up film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame—several key details remain under wraps. Speculation has been mounting that Pratt, who portrays Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will appear in the blockbuster, which is currently slated for release on December 18, 2026.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host questioned Pratt about these rumors. Jimmy playfully interrogated him, asking, “If the Pope asked you if Star-Lord was going to be in the next Avengers: Doomsday movie, would you tell him?” Pratt laughed and responded, “I would have to tell him.”

When Jimmy insisted that the actor reveal whether he was making a “surprise visit” to the franchise right then and there, Chris Pratt joked, “You’re not quite the Pope, Jimmy.”