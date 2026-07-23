Avengers: Doomsday: Is Wanda coming back? Elizabeth Olsen addresses rumors

Wanda Maximoff, popularly known as the Scarlet Witch, is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda has become one of the most powerful and complex heroes in the MCU.

Since she has appeared in a number of Avengers movies, expectations are high that she will make a cameo in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently a major project under development.

The Scarlet Witch’s omission from Marvel’s official cast announcement is one of the main reasons fans assume she might not appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, Marvel historically has a habit of keeping big surprises under wraps, so this omission does not completely rule out her involvement. Studio executives frequently use unannounced cameos to elevate the viewing experience, and many actors have made surprise appearances in past MCU films.

Wanda’s last appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness adds to the mystery surrounding her return. Driven down a dark path by grief, Wanda used the Darkhold in a desperate attempt to reunite with her children from an alternate universe.

At the end of the film, she appeared to sacrifice herself by destroying all copies of the Darkhold and collapsing Mount Wundagore on herself, leaving her fate unclear and igniting numerous fan theories regarding her survival.

During a recent appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Elizabeth Olsen addressed the rumors surrounding her MCU future. She openly admitted that she had not been contacted about a role in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

“I know nothing,” Olsen said, adding that the only thing she knows about is the upcoming Vision Quest series. Given that actors have a history of denying involvement in projects only to ultimately appear in them, her remarks have done little to stop fan speculation.

While there are currently no official updates regarding the Scarlet Witch’s participation in Avengers: Doomsday—making her appearance seem unlikely based on recent reports—rumors continue to speculate that she could potentially return in Young Avengers or Avengers: Secret Wars.