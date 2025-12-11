Avengers Doomsday Teaser: The Great MCU Trailer Wait

Take a breath, drink plenty of water, and move away from the alerts. If you have been scrolling YouTube in anticipation of the Avengers: Doomsday teaser release, you are not alone. A cosmic game of hide-and-seek is being played with the long-speculated first trailer for the fifth Avengers movie, which is currently scheduled to hit world theaters on December 18, 2026.

The first clip was rumored to be released at any moment because the movie’s promotions are expected to begin a year ahead of the premiere. Indeed, hitching a ride with Avatar: Fire and Ash is still the widely expected scenario. Disney might therefore strike at any dramatic turn.

However, the speculation was complicated by an exclusive report from showbiz insider Grace Randolph, who stated, “I just heard that Disney trailer, which wasn’t necessarily Avengers: Doomsday, is no longer coming out tomorrow.”

In fact, there were speculations that Disney intended to avoid DC Studios’ Supergirl trailer, which everyone believed would be released on December 10. Disney apparently withdrew from the release-day showdown, however, after DC Studios revealed that their drop was indeed on Thursday. As the sentiment goes, please, one blockbuster at a time.

Crucially, Randolph also made it clear that this mystery trailer has nothing to do with Doomsday. On an intern’s desk, Disney has a pile of trailers waiting like files.

Added to that, the most practical bet is that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19.

Further, it is unknown if Disney will drop it online initially or if viewers must cram themselves into theaters to see the movie the first time. This marketing strategy would be perfectly in line with their brand.

The speculation additionally suggested that The Doomsday trailer, a tiny record-breaker that offers no information at all, will be the shortest opening trailer in Avengers history.