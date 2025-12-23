Avengers: Doomsday trailer: Chris Evans officially returns as Steve Rogers
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 23, 2025
Captain America is now a father, according to the first official teaser trailer for the long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday, which was released on Tuesday. The teaser follows Steve Rogers as he rides his motorcycle up to a farmhouse. In a sequence with no dialogue, Steve is seen holding a newborn and staring in wonder while the “Avengers” theme plays in the background.
Later, he takes his Captain America suit out of storage and pauses to examine it, apparently reflecting on his past. As the trailer concludes, the words “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday” appear on a black screen.
This release comes shortly after a leaked version of the trailer was allegedly shown in theatres during early screenings of Avatar: Fire & Ash. A Thor-themed teaser starring Chris Hemsworth has also reportedly surfaced online.
The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, posted the following on Instagram: “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this.”
The Hollywood Reporter revealed last year that Evans would return for the movie, despite his earlier remarks about being “happily retired” and his intention not to play Captain America again.
For those unaware, viewers last saw Steve Rogers on screen at the conclusion of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. After completing his time-travel mission, he returned to the main MCU timeline as an elderly man and passed the shield to his ally, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who subsequently became Captain America.
Mark your calendars: Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theatres on December 18, 2026.