LOS ANGELES, July 20: Marvel Studios has released the first official trailer of upcoming movie ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. In this trailer, Robert Downey Jr is seen for first time as Doctor Doom (Victor Von Doom).

In trailer we can see superheroes from three different Marvel universes. They become part of a big multiverse conflict. The story of film is about a danger. This danger is not for one world only. It is a threat for whole multiverse.

In Avengers: Doomsday trailer, Thor talks about need of a “miracle”. And Doctor Doom is shown stopping Mjölnir with just one finger. From this we can guess he may be the most powerful villain till now.

According to summary released by Marvel, heroes from three different universes will face a deadly clash. And in the end they will realize their real enemy is Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer also gives hint that there will be big fights between Avengers and X-Men. But later both teams will join together against a common threat.

Although Robert Downey Jr is mostly seen wearing mask in trailer, but his presence is very strong. Marvel has shown Doctor Doom as a threat who is even more powerful than old villain Thanos.

The film also includes many big MCU actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will release in cinemas worldwide on 18 December 2026.