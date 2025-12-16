Avengers: Doomsday trailer 'leaks' online ahead of theatrical release

A number of media reports claim that the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been leaked on the internet ahead of the movie’s scheduled theatre release, igniting intense debate all over social media networks.

Clips and screenshots from the teaser have started making the rounds online, even though the film was scheduled to debut only in theatres with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which premieres this week.

The leaked Avengers: Doomsday trailer is not widely available in its entirety; however, according to several posts on X (formerly Twitter), images and brief descriptions have been circulating.

Reports stress that the clip avoids significant plot revelations and instead centres on reintroducing a well-known character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, reportedly confirming his return to the franchise.

The trailer ends with on-screen text that reads, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday,” followed by a countdown indicating the movie’s release date, according to viewers acquainted with the leaked content.

However, it is pertinent to note that neither the leak nor the official internet release of the trailer have yet been addressed by Marvel Studios.

Earlier this week, a cosmic game of hide-and-seek is being played with the long-speculated first trailer for the fifth Avengers movie, which is currently scheduled to hit world theaters on December 18, 2026.

The first clip was rumoured to be released at any moment because the movie’s promotions are expected to begin a year ahead of the premiere. Indeed, hitching a ride with Avatar: Fire and Ash is still the widely expected scenario. Disney might therefore strike at any dramatic turn.

However, the speculation was complicated by an exclusive report from showbiz insider Grace Randolph, who stated, “I just heard that Disney trailer, which wasn’t necessarily Avengers: Doomsday, is no longer coming out tomorrow.”

In fact, there were speculations that Disney intended to avoid DC Studios’ Supergirl trailer, which everyone believed would be released on December 10. Disney apparently withdrew from the release-day showdown, however, after DC Studios revealed that their drop was indeed on Thursday. As the sentiment goes, please, one blockbuster at a time.