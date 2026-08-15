'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer: Robert Downey Jr takes center stage

The spin-off of Avengers: Endgame featured Robert Downey Jr. in a new look.

In the recent update, Hugh Jackman sent in a clip of himself on camera, with Deadpool whispering to him off-screen. “Just wanted to check in, just wondering if you might need some help rounding out the cast?” In the clip, he further noted, “I’d love to join and I might be able to convince Ryan to appear in Avengers: Doomsday”.

Ryan Reynolds appeared at Comic-Con in character as Deadpool, where he crashed the Doomsday panel to suggest he wanted in on the movie. The Russo Bros. direct the film, which has a sprawling cast, ranging from stars of the original 2000s X-Men movies such as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, to original Avengers cast such as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, to Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright and Winston Duke to more recent MCU additions, such as Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu and Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

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There’s also Captain America actor Anthony Mackie and Ant-Man’s star Paul Rudd, in addition to Thunderbolts players Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour. Marvel has unveiled a few looks at the movie publicly so far. There were a series of character-based teasers released in late 2025 and early 2026, as well as a trailer unveiled in July. The feature has a release date of December 18.

It’s the same look that was shown at San Diego Comic-Con last month, but is now available to the public as of Friday night, where it also screened at D23.