Avengers: Endgame heads back to cinemas before Doomsday sequel launches

Popular production firm Marvel Studios has confirmed that Avengers: Endgame is set to hit cinemas on September 25, 2026, before dropping Avengers: Doomsday in December.

Prior to the much-awaited sequel, the movie is intended to engage fans and provide them with a recap of the last blockbuster’s events.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, will see Robert Downey Jr. back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time as classic villain Doctor Doom. The re-release of Endgame emphasizes the Russo brothers’ creative work with the ensemble cast, which helped make the movie a worldwide phenomenon. The upcoming sequel will feature dozens of returning and new Marvel characters, which include those from Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and X-Men.

Previously, Avengers: Endgame debuted on April 26, 2019, and rapidly became one of the most profitable pictures in cinema history. Domestically, it earned $858 million, second only to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Internationally, it made $1.941 billion, trailing only Avatar, and its total of $2.799 billion ranks second overall. The picture additionally set a global record for the largest opening weekend, grossing $1.2 billion.

Marvel Studios continues to prioritize theatrical releases, with studio president Kevin Feige noting at CinemaCon in April 2024, “We make films for movie theatres because that’s where movies belong.” The re-release of Endgame is expected to enhance box office numbers and reignite interest for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6 climax.