Aviation ministry prepares data for outsourcing Pakistan’s airports

KARACHI: The Ministry of Aviation has initiated steps towards the potential outsourcing of Pakistan’s three major airports including, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources close to the development revealed that the ministry has requested updated data regarding passenger traffic and flight operations over the past two years at these airports.

In addition to passenger and flight statistics, the Ministry of Aviation has also sought detailed information on the revenue and contracts associated with the operations of the three airports.

Furthermore, officials have been instructed to immediately provide details of service level agreements with private companies managing various services at these airports.

While the government has long discussed the potential outsourcing of these facilities, sources reveal that the initial focus is on outsourcing Islamabad Airport.

The move is part of a larger plan to increase foreign exchange revenue through private sector management of key infrastructure.