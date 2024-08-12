Aviation ministry decides to launch probe against ‘corrupt CAA officials’

The Aviation ministry has decided to launch investigations into officers allegedly involved in corruption in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources.

Sources revealed that the decision had been taken after several complaints of ‘corruption’ in CAA.

The investigation will also cover direct recruitments within the CAA, focusing on the Flight Standards and SQMS departments where merit was reportedly overlooked during the hiring process.

Sources further disclosed that the recruitment of Aero-Medical Directors, Additional Directors, and various Assistant Directors, as well as staff-level positions, violated merit-based criteria.

Complaints regarding these merit violations were received by the Aviation Ministry concerning the HR department.

In response, senior officials from the Aviation Ministry have decided to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into all these matters. The ministry has also resolved to take action on the complaints of alleged corruption in recruitments and projects.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees demanded a salary increase, expressing concern over the increased tax slab in the Budget 2024-25.

The CAA joint employees’ union penned a letter to the Director of Human Resources to demand an increase in salaries as per the newly formed tax slab.

The union expressed concern over the non-payment of Eid bonuses and the lack of adjustment in salaries according to new tax slab.