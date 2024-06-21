CAA employees demand raise in salary  

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees have demanded a salary increase, expressing concern over the increased tax slab in the Budget 2024-25, ARY News reported on Friday.
The CAA joint employees’ union has written a letter to the Director of Human Resources, demanding an increase in salaries as per the newly formed tax slab.
The union expressed concern over the non-payment of Eid bonuses and the lack of adjustment in salaries according to new tax slab.
The union demanded that the salaries be increased in proportion to the inflation rate and that the tax slab be revised to provide relief to the employees.
The union warned that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to take further action, as the employees are already facing hardships due to the economic situation.
The CAA management has been urged to take immediate action to address the concerns of the employees.
Finance Minister Aurangzeb presented the Rs18.877 trillion relief-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.
It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Aurangzeb proposed 20-25 percent increase in the salaries on ad-hoc basis and 15 percent enhancement in the pensions of the Federal Government employees.
The minister said despite financial constraints, the government had decided to give 25 percent ad-hoc relief in the salaries of employees from Grade1-16 and 20 percent to Grade-17-22 employees aimed at increasing their purchase power.
He also announced to increase the minimum wages from existing Rs 32000 to Rs 37000 per month.