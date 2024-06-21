CAA employees demand raise in salary  

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees have demanded a salary increase, expressing concern over the increased tax slab in the Budget 2024-25, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CAA joint employees’ union has written a letter to the Director of Human Resources, demanding an increase in salaries as per the newly formed tax slab.

The union expressed concern over the non-payment of Eid bonuses and the lack of adjustment in salaries according to new tax slab.

The union demanded that the salaries be increased in proportion to the inflation rate and that the tax slab be revised to provide relief to the employees.

The union warned that if their demands are not met, they will be forced to take further action, as the employees are already facing hardships due to the economic situation.

The CAA management has been urged to take immediate action to address the concerns of the employees.