🔴 Finance Minister Aurangzeb unveils federal budget for FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb is presenting Pakistan’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs18 trillion, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Assembly (NA) session began with recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also in attendance.

Meanwhile, the opposition lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council stood on their desks, raised slogans against government and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif. They even tore the copies of the Finance Bill 2025.

Analysts expect the budget for the fiscal year to June 2025 to set ambitious fiscal targets as it looks to strengthen the case for a new bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In Pakistan’s economic survey on Tuesday, the government said GDP would expand 2.4% in the current year, missing the budgeted target of 3.5%, despite revenues being up 30% on year, and the fiscal and current account deficits being under control.

Pakistan is in talks with the IMF for a loan estimated to range from $6 billion to $8 billion, as it seeks to avert a default for an economy growing at the slowest pace in the region.

But a recent economic uptick following stabilisation measures and falling inflation, as well as an interest rate cut by the central bank on Monday, have made the government optimistic about prospects for growth.

At the outset of his speech today, Finance Minister Aurangzeb said that PM Shehbaz Sharif and his team should be congratulated over his efforts in past one year to revive economy. He vowed that Pakistan will soon be on the path of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The finance minister announced a 101 per cent increase in the development budget, noting that 81pc has been allocated for ongoing schemes and 19pc for new schemes.

He also announced development projects in Azad Kashmir and merged districts, adding that completion of ongoing development projects will be government’s top priority. “The government would focus on export, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy under the 5-E framework,” he added.

Outlining the Pakistan budget 2024 points, Aurangzeb said that 17 major development projects have been included in the budget.

The government has allocated Rs5 billion allocated for the Quaid-e-Azam Health Tower in Islamabad, Rs7bn for development projects in the poorest districts, Rs6bn for the Karakoram Highway project, Rs4bn for digitalisation of the national economy, Rs2bn for the establishment of Danish school in Islamabad and Rs5bn for the establishment of 7 Danish schools in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Referring to the energy projects, the minister said Rs21bn has allocated for a 600 MW power plant in Jamshoro, Rs14bn for a 500 kV transmission line in Lahore, Rs18bn for the Karachi Coastal Power Project and Rs45bn for the Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Project.

The budget also includes relief measures for government employees, including: 25pc increase in salaries for BPS1-16, 20pc increase in salaries for BPS17-22 and 15pc increase in pensions for retired employees. Meanwhile, minimum monthly wage has been increased from Rs 32,000 to Rs 37,000.

The finance minister acknowledged the difficulties faced by government employees despite economic challenges.

MAJOR POINTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

18pc sales tax on smartphones

Reforms to control pension expenditure

101pc increase in development budget

Development projects for Azad Kashmir, merged districts

17 major development projects

25pc increase in salaries for BPS1-16

20pc increase in salaries for BPS17-22

15pc increase in pensions for retired employees

Minimum monthly wage increased from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000

Privatisation top priority

Sales tax to be applied to various goods, services

5pc FED proposed on new plots, residential commercial property

Establishment of Danish schools in AJK, GB, Balochistan and Islamabad

MAJOR ALLOCATIONS IN BUDGET 2023-24

Rs597 billion allocated for BISP

SME credit to be increased to Rs1100bn

Rs79bn allocated for IT sector

Rs253bn allocated for energy sector

Rs206bn allocated for water resources

Rs7bn allocated for FBR reforms, digitalisation

Rs86.9bn allocated for promotion of remittances

