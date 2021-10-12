AVLC arrests four members of inter-provincial gang

KARACHI: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) police on Tuesday claimed to rounded up four members of an inter-provincial gang after shoot out in Karachi, ARY News reported.

SSP Bashir Brohi said the police arrested four lifters including three injured after shoot out that took place near Aziz Bhatti Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The lifters are associated with an inter-provincial gang, which is involved in selling snatched cars to Balochistan’s Khuzdar, Panjgur. Furthermore, a car snatched from the limits of the city’s Mubina Town police station has been recovered from the custody of the arrested.

Weapons, keys used in lifting vehicles have also been confiscated from the possession of the arrested. Further investigation was underway.

Last week, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) had rounded up a man who snatched more than 24 expensive cars of the same brand in Karachi.

Ali Hassan was taken into custody by the AVLC personnel in an action in Karachi’s Shahrai-e-Noor Jahan, hand grenades, jammers, vehicle and pistol were also confiscated from the custody of the outlaw.

SSP AVLC Bashir Ahmed Brohi said, Ali Hassan snatched 24 luxurious cars of the same brand worth over Rs200 million from Karachi and sold the same in Balochistan.

