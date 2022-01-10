AVLC asks govt to fix ‘head money’ on nine car lifters

KARACHI: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday asked the Sindh government to fix the ‘head money on the most dangerous fugitives and wanted car lifters.

ARY News has obtained the pictures of the wanted car lifters.

Sources said that the letter has been penned by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Brohi to IG Sindh. In the letter, it has been requested that the total value of the heads of the nine accused be fixed at Rs64 million.

The letter demanded that the price of the heads of accused Imran Bhai, Kashif Abro alias Anwar Ali, Akbar Ali Bhayoo and Nazir Bhayoo should be fixed Rs10 million each.

Besides, the letter recommended that a reward of Rs5 million be fixed on the heads of accused Mujahid Jamal Mirani and Rs3 million each on the heads of Muhammad Khan Mallah, Mumtaz Bhai and Hakeem Bugti.

Sources said that SSP Bashir Brohi has said that all the accused are extremely dangerous, notorious and habitual criminals, there are dozens of cases registered against each accused.

