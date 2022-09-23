AVLC busts interprovincial gang involved in stealing motorbikes

KARACHI: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Friday busted an interprovincial gang involved in stealing and snatching motorbikes from different areas of Karachi and selling them in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

SSP Tariq Nawaz said five-member gang was busted from Karachi, which members used to come to Karachi for stealing motorbikes.

The stolen and snatched motorbikes were being sold in Sakran, Balochistan, the SSP said and added several stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.

One of the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage, SSP Nawaz said.

Last year, a key suspect allegedly involved in snatching 125cc motorbikes from the city was apprehended in a police raid in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir said that acting on a tip-off, they carried out a raid in the Memon Goth area of the city after he was identified using CCTV footage.

“Sajid was arrested with the help of the CCTV footage in which he could be seen snatching a 125cc motorbike with the help of his other accomplices,” he had said.

