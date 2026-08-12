ISLAMABAD, August 12: Awaam Pakistan Party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delist the party, ARY News reported.

In his letter, Abbasi termed the decision to delist Awaam Pakistan Party illegal and arbitrary, urging the Election Commission to hear the party’s position immediately.

Abbasi said the party had conducted its intra-party elections from March 26 to April 2, with 12,846 members participating in the process.

He said the election results were submitted to the Election Commission on April 6.

The former prime minister asked the ECP to conduct an immediate hearing and give the party an opportunity to present its position.

The Election Commission had delisted Awaam Pakistan Party on August 7 over its failure to conduct intra-party elections.

On July 06, 2024, former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday formally launched a new party named Awaam Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony in Islamabad, the former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that Awaam Pakistan would not follow the “hereditary politics”.

The newly formed party also announced its slogan ‘Awaam Pakistan: Badlein ge nizam’ (People of Pakistan: We will change the system).

The former finance minister invited people to join them and rebuild Pakistan. “If you believe that we have the right to move forward […] then join us,” Ismail said.

Addressing the ceremony, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lamented that politics has become more about self-preservation than serving the public interest.

Abbasi expressed his disappointment with the priorities of politicians, stating, “It is upsetting that we worry about our seats more than our country.” He questioned the moral authority of those who prioritize their political survival over the nation’s well-being.

However, Abbasi offered a glimmer of hope, suggesting that the public’s desire for a better future could be the catalyst for change.