‘Awaam Pakistan’: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail launch new party

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday formally launched a new party named Awaam Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony in Islamabad, the former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that Awaam Pakistan would not follow the “hereditary politics”.

The newly formed party also announced its slogan ‘Awaam Pakistan: Badlein ge nizam’ (People of Pakistan: We will change the system).

The former finance minister invited people to join them and rebuild Pakistan. “If you believe that we have the right to move forward […] then join us,” Ismail said.

Addressing the ceremony, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lamented that politics has become more about self-preservation than serving the public interest.

Abbasi expressed his disappointment with the priorities of politicians, stating, “It is upsetting that we worry about our seats more than our country.” He questioned the moral authority of those who prioritize their political survival over the nation’s well-being.

However, Abbasi offered a glimmer of hope, suggesting that the public’s desire for a better future could be the catalyst for change.

He presented his new political initiative, Awaam Pakistan, as an unconventional alternative to traditional political parties. Abbasi emphasized that Awaam Pakistan is not a structured political party but an idea that prioritizes ability and influence over mere electability.

The former Prime Minister took a jab at traditional political parties, stating that anyone can assemble a group of electables and call themselves a political party.

“Electables are a part of politics, but not all electables are recognisable,” Abbasi continued.

“In contrast, Awaam Pakistan aims to bring together individuals who possess the ability and influence to drive meaningful change,” he said.

Abbasi clarified that the initiative has not yet extended invitations to join but will do so when the time is right.

The launching ceremony was attended by former governor of KP, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, former health minister Dr Zafar Mirza, ex-provincial minister Zaeem Qadra and other politicians.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, and other leaders have been working on this project since leaving their respective parties in 2022 and 2023 due to policy disagreements.

Prior to this, they formed the Political Mavericks group, which conducted nationwide seminars under the banner of “Reimagining Pakistan” in 2023 to address the country’s challenges.