Peshawar-bound frieght train bogie derails in Rohri, chokes track

SUKKUR: At least one bogie of a Peshawar bound freight train has Tuesday confirmed to have been derailed off Rohri railway line blocking the up track for the trains, ARY News reported citing Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Sukkur.

The incident has occurred at Rohri with Awam Express’ freight bogies, that runs between Karachi and Peshawar, and since the up-track is presently chocked, the traffic is being rerouted to down-track, DS Railways confirmed.

Earlier the sources told ARY News of the derailment of some freight train bogies near the Mando Dero area of Rohri.

Sukkur DS Railways has confirmed the up-track will have been cleared within an hour.

Dg khan tragedy: ill-fated passenger bus was not ‘roadworthy’

Separately today, well-informed sources told ARY News that the ill-fated passenger bus that collided with a trailer in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan was not ‘roadworthy’.

Sources privy to the development said that the bus was overcrowded and was not a mechanical fit to hit the roads.

The driver was holding the accelerator wire in his hands while driving the vehicle that met an accident with a trailer.

The bus was having a capacity of 48 passengers but 78 passengers were traveling in the ill-fated vehicle. The bus was never stopped neither fined from Sialkot to DG Khan, sources said.