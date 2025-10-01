Govt invites Awami Action Committee back to negotiation table

ISLAMABAD/Muzaffarabad: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Wednesday addressed a joint press conference over the recent protests called by the Awami Action Committee, ARY News reported.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the Awami Action Committee had announced a call for peaceful protest on September 29, but instead of remaining peaceful, violence was resorted to. He said the Prime Minister had formed a committee to resolve issues and had tasked Amir Muqam and himself with negotiations.

“The Prime Minister had directed us to accept the Awami Action Committee’s genuine demands. Around 90 percent of their demands were accepted, including the withdrawal of cases, reinstatement of suspended government employees, and decisions regarding wheat, electricity, and local government,” he said.

However, he noted that two demands, abolition of refugee seats and reduction in the number of ministers, required constitutional amendments, which were to be resolved later. Despite major demands being addressed, he regretted that violent protests still erupted.

“Such violence has led to the loss of precious lives. Violence is never a solution in a paradise-like valley,” Dr. Tariq Fazal said, stressing that civilized nations resolve issues through dialogue.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq expressed deep grief over the loss of lives, stating that three policemen were martyred and over 150 people were injured, including eight officers critically.

He reiterated that the government was ready for talks anywhere in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, or Kotli to resolve the deadlock. “Talks continued for 13 hours; they were not a failure but suffered a deadlock,” he clarified.

The AJK PM also condemned the violent turn of events during which even a school was set on fire. He urged the Awami Action Committee to suspend its protests to allow the negotiation process to resume.

“Violence will achieve nothing. The only way forward is dialogue,” he concluded.

