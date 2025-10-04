Govt reaches consensus agreement with Awami Action Committee, claims Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal announced that the government had reached a consensus agreement with the Awami Action Committee (AAC), ARY News reported.

He said that the accord with the joint action committee will be signed soon and that all their proposals have been accepted by the government. “Those who wanted large-scale bloodshed and chaos have failed. This is a victory of democracy and of the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal further stated that a permanent committee has been formed under the supervision of the Minister for Kashmir Affairs to ensure the implementation of the agreed points. The committee will hold a meeting every 15 days to review progress.

Regarding the seats reserved for refugees, the minister said that a separate committee of constitutional experts has been established to examine all aspects of the issue. “Whatever decision comes after the review of this committee will be acceptable to all. This is a constitutional matter and will not be rushed,” he emphasized.

Earlier, the second round of talks between the government delegation and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) began on Friday in Muzaffarabad, as efforts continue to resolve the ongoing issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through dialogue and legal means.

The high-level delegation, appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is engaging with JAAC representatives to address public grievances and bring an end to the recent wave of protests in the region.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry shared photos from the meeting on his official X account, stating: “The second round of negotiations between our delegation and the representatives of the JAAC has begun in Muzaffarabad.

Reiterating full support for the rights of the Kashmiri people, he said that most of JAAC’s demands — those in the public interest — have already been accepted. Dialogue is ongoing regarding the remaining demands, which require constitutional amendments, he noted.