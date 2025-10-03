Govt, JAAC hold second round of talks on AJK situation

MUZAFFARABAD: The second round of talks between the government delegation and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) began on Friday in Muzaffarabad, as efforts continue to resolve the ongoing issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through dialogue and legal means.

The high-level delegation, appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is engaging with JAAC representatives to address public grievances and bring an end to the recent wave of protests in the region.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry shared photos from the meeting on his official X account, stating: “The second round of negotiations between our delegation and the representatives of the JAAC has begun in Muzaffarabad.

Reiterating full support for the rights of the Kashmiri people, he said that most of JAAC’s demands — those in the public interest — have already been accepted. Dialogue is ongoing regarding the remaining demands, which require constitutional amendments, he noted.

“We believe that violence is not a solution,” he added, expressing hope that the Action Committee will resolve all matters through peaceful dialogue.

The government delegation includes Federal Ministers Sardar Muhammad Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Rana Sanaullah, former AJK President Masood Khan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Amir Muqam.