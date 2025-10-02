PM expresses deep concern over Azad Kashmir situation, orders security forces to show restraint

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep concern over the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and appealed to protesters to remain peaceful, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed.

He also announced an expanded negotiation committee and vowed to personally oversee the resolution process.

In a statement, the prime minister emphasized that peaceful protest is a constitutional and democratic right of every citizen, but urged demonstrators to maintain public order and avoid any actions that could disrupt peace.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and patience with the protesters, ensuring respect for public sentiments and avoiding any unnecessary harshness.

The prime minister assured that the government was always ready to resolve the issues of its Kashmiri brothers.

Expressing deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests, he ordered a transparent investigation into the matter and immediate assistance to the affected families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also expanded the negotiation committee to find a peaceful resolution to the issue, adding federal ministers Sardar Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Rana Sanaullah, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan, and Qamar Zaman Kaira to the committee.

He instructed the negotiation committee to immediately visit Muzaffarabad and find an immediate and lasting solution to the issues. The prime minister further announced that he would personally monitor the negotiation process upon his return to the country.

The prime minister also appealed to the members and leadership of the Action Committee to cooperate with the government’s negotiation committee. He directed the committee to submit its recommendations and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister’s Office without delay, in order to ensure a timely resolution of the crisis.