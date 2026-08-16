Awarapan 2 box office collection: Emraan Hashmi sequel surpasses 50 Crores in first two days

Nearly two decades after the release of the original 2007 cult hit, Emraan Hashmi has delivered a massive box office comeback with Awarapan 2. The romantic action-thriller crossed the 50 crore net mark domestically in just two days following its worldwide release on August 14, 2026.

According to figures released by the makers, the film generated 23.40 crore on its opening day and saw a significant jump on Saturday, bringing in 34.09 crore. This brings the two-day domestic total to 54.79 crore nett, establishing the sequel as one of the strongest opening weekends in Hashmi’s career.

The film outperformed several competing releases over the extended Independence Day weekend, benefiting from strong turnout in major metropolitan circuits as well as single-screen theaters.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner (presented by Mukesh Bhatt), Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his signature role as Shivam Pandit.

The narrative picks up years after the original events:

The Premise: Now living a retired life, Shivam is forced back into action within the Bangkok underworld to rescue children targeted by human trafficking rings.

Key Cast: Beside Hashmi, the sequel stars Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa Nawaz, along with supporting performances from Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, and Aniruddh Rawal.

Box Office Breakdown & Growth Dynamics

Driven by a combination of nostalgia and a high-stakes plotline, Awarapan 2 witnessed over 45% growth in theatrical turnout on its second day.

The film had a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office.

On Day 1, Friday, it earned 23.40 Crore. Collections jumped on Day 2, Saturday to 34.09 Crore.

With that, the total 2-day domestic net collection stands at 54.79 Crore.

Outperforming the 2007 Cult Classic

While the original 2007 Awarapan (directed by Mohit Suri) achieved cult status primarily through home video and its soundtrack featuring hit songs like “Toh Phir Aao” and “Tera Mera Rishta”, its original theatrical run was modest.

In contrast, Awarapan 2 surpassed the original film’s entire lifetime box office run within its first 24 hours of release, signaling a strong franchise revival for Vishesh Films.