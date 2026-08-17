Awarapan 2 nears 100 crore mark with steady Monday collection

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 successfully crossed the crucial Monday test as the film is estimated to have earned 9 crore nett on its fourth day. The total 4-day domestic collection now stands at approximately 90 crore nett.

Despite a considerable post-weekend drop of approximately 65% from its Sunday numbers, the film’s hold across significant circuits remained steadfast. Building upon a robust opening weekend, Awarapan 2 is firmly headed towards a ‘Superhit’ theatre run.

Box Office Analysis: Could Awarapan 2 reach 200 Crore?

Although an immediate entry into the 200 crore mark seems unlikely, considering the over 60% drop in weekday collection, the film’s controlled budget ensures a strong overall financial performance.

Trade sources anticipate that the film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, will comfortably surpass the 150 crore nett mark by the end of its first week. For Awarapan 2 to cross 200 crore, it will need to maintain a steady performance during the second week, where it faces minimal competition in the Hindi film space.

Nostalgic Emotions and Emotional Recall Driving Footfalls

The box office performance of Awarapan 2 underscores the enduring appeal of the franchise, driven by its emotionally resonant narrative. Reviewers and audience members have specifically lauded the emotional connection between Shivam (Emraan Hashmi) and a young child, as well as the sentimental flashbacks featuring Aaliyah (Shriya Saran), which are motivating repeat viewings.

Awarapan 2 stands as one of Emraan Hashmi’s most successful films to date, boasting one of his biggest opening weekends and reaffirming the commercial viability of the franchise.

Awarapan 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic made an impressive debut at the domestic box office, leveraging nostalgic fan base and a wide release.

The movie enjoyed a massive opening weekend collections at the ticket window:

Day 1 – Friday 14th Aug 2026: 22.50 crore nett

Day 2 – Saturday 15th Aug 2026: 32.50 crore nett

Day 3 – Sunday 16th Aug 2026: 26.00 crore nett

Day 4 – Monday 17th Aug 2026 (estimate): 9.00 crore nett

Total 4-day nett collection of the film: 90.00 crore