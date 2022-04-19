Awn Chaudhry likely to be appointed advisor to PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Awn Chaudhry, a key member of the Jahangir Tareen group, is likely to be appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

It is also learnt that newly-elected Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz has also decided to include coalition partner Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jahangir Tareen group in the provincial cabinet.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s long-awaited 34-member cabinet will finally take oath today (Tuesday) after the cabinet division issued a list of the first phase of ministers.

The list includes names of 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state and three advisers to the Prime Minister.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer the oath to the new federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after President Arif Alvi had refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers.

The swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad where members belonging from PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P and other allied parties will take the oath as ministers in the federal cabinet.

The PPP members who would take oath as ministers in first phase are: Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Syed Khursheed Shah, Qadir Patel and Hina Rabbani Khar.

