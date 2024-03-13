Ayaan and Anabiya return home, accuse aunt, grandmother of torture

Two minor siblings Ayaan and Anabiya, who went missing from Karachi’s North Nazimabad on Tuesday, have returned to their home, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting their mother.

“Shukar Alhamdulillah both the kids are recovered,” the mother said in her social media message from Dubai.

The mother further said, ‘Those who took them, dropped them at Hyderi’.

The kids in their initial statement said their ‘aunty and maternal grandmother used to torture them”. Ayaan and Anabiya said they spent a night at the house of an uncle and aunty who found them in the street on Tuesday night.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesperson in a statement said a bid of Rs1 mln ransom for recovery of children was foiled. The Rangers spokesperson said the mother of the children received a call for Rs1mln ransom.

The paramilitary forces acted on the information with latest technicques and unearthered the kidnappers, who later left the children in Hyderi and fled away.

The mother earlier made an appeal on social media for the recovery of her missing children.

Ayaan,11, and Anabiya, 12, had gone out of their house to buy a burger in North Nazimabad Block H at around 11:50 pm on Tuesday and did not return.

Rashid, the uncle of Ayaan and Anabiya, said his sister is doing a job in Dubai and after the divorce, the children were living with him. The family tried hard to find the children but after failing they moved to the police for assistance.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) central district, the incident is being investigated from various aspects with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said that a case of missing children was registered in North Nazimabad’s police station against unidentified individuals.