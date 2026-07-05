An eyewitness has claimed that multiple missile strikes targeted the office and residential complex of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Speaking to Waseem Badami ARY News correspondent in Tehran Hassan Naqvi said the first strike occurred at around 9:32 a.m., shaking nearby buildings and initially leading residents to believe an earthquake had struck the area.

“My house is only a few metres away. The building shook violently, and the windows on the upper floor shattered. When I stepped outside, I saw thick black smoke rising from the direction of the Supreme Leader’s office,” Naqvi said.

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According to the correspondent, three more missiles struck the same complex while he was outside witnessing the aftermath.

He said Iranian security forces quickly arrived at the scene, evacuated civilians, and sealed off the surrounding streets.

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Responding to a question about whether people believed the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was inside the compound at the time of the attack, Naqvi said there had been widespread speculation that he had been moved to another location or an underground facility. However, those familiar with him believed he was unlikely to abandon the compound.

“There was no official confirmation immediately after the attack. Reports began emerging about eight hours later, by which time Iran had already launched retaliatory strikes,” he added.