The funeral and farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several members of his family started moments ago with the presence of millions of mourners in Tehran.

After Monday’s procession, Khamenei’s coffin will be moved on Tuesday to the clerical city of Qom, then on Wednesday to neighbouring Iraq, before the burial on Thursday in his northeastern hometown of Mashhad.

📹 هم‌اکنون؛ ورود خودروی حامل پیکر مطهر رهبر شهید انقلاب و شهدای خانواده ایشان به مسیر تشییع تهران در میان خیل جمعیت مردم عزادار#انتقام_خون_رهبر_شهید pic.twitter.com/3ieSF7eHi1 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 6, 2026

The funeral procession for the martyred Leader along with his daughter, Martyr Bushra Hosseini Khamenei; his son-in-law, Martyr Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri; his daughter-in-law, Martyr Zahra Haddad-Adel; and his granddaughter, Martyr Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, began in the capital of Iran on Monday morning.

The route of the ceremony begins from Damavand Street in eastern Tehran and, after passing through Enqelab and Azadi streets, both located in central Tehran, will continue along Lashkari Highway up to Iran-Khodro Boulevard in western Tehran.

Meanwhile, according to on-the-ground reports from IRNA correspondents, subway stations close to the funeral procession route are teeming with mourners.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Ayatollah Ja’far Sobhani led the funeral prayers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla. The sacred body of the martyred Leader will be laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad after funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Read more: Funeral prayers offered for Iran’s martyred supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several members of his household were martyred in attacks launched by American and Israeli regimes as part of their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran.

After five weeks of intense hostilities, the Middle East war is on hold after a ceasefire and an initial accord with the US. But both Washington and Tehran have warned they are ready to resume fighting at any time.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral is being viewed outside Iran as a test of support for the government following mass protests before the war in January that rights groups say were quelled by a crackdown that left thousands dead.