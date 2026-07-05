Prayers were held Sunday over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran.
Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.
Mourners gather at the Grand Mosalla to pay their final respects to Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of his funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 4, 2026. Funeral ceremonies for Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei officially began on July 4, state television reported, an event drawing thousands and intended to serve as a show of strength to the Islamic republic’s foes. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Mourners gather at the Grand Mosalla to pay their final respects to Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Iran officially began on July 4 morning six days of public funeral ceremonies for late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, state television reported, with processions due to continue in Iraq before his burial. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP) /
Security personnel gather to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Mourners gather under the water-mist fans installed at the Grand Mosalla to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Read more: Funeral prayers offered for Iran’s martyred supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Mourners gather to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Mourners gather under the water-mist fans installed at the Grand Mosalla to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
A mourner kicks a wanted banner of US President Donald Trump as people pay their respects at the Grand Mosalla where they gathered to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
A mourner grieves as people gather to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Mourners gather to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Mourners gather to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
The coffins of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members are pictured at the Grand Mosalla during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
The coffins of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members are pictured at the Grand Mosalla during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Mourners gather to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
The coffins of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members are pictured at the Grand Mosalla during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Mourners react as they pay their respects at the Grand Mosalla where they gathered to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Prayers were held July 5 over the casket of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the second day of funeral ceremonies that have drawn huge crowds to pay their final respects in Tehran. Khamenei ruled the Islamic republic from 1989 until he was killed aged 86 in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei, who is said to have been wounded in the February 28 attack, has not appeared in public since being named supreme leader and was notably absent from the funeral prayers.
The late supreme leader’s other three sons, Masoud, Mostafa and Meysam, were in attendance.