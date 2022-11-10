Ayaz Sadiq appointed convener of ECL committee

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has been appointed the convener of the federal cabinet’s exit control list (ECL) committee, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the federal cabinet approved the re-organisation of the ECL committee by the circulation of the summary.

The other members of the ECL committee included Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Communication Minister Asad Mahmood.

Earlier, Azam Nazeer Tarar was removed from the chairmanship of the legislation committee.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Tahir Hassan as the DG Radio Pakistan. The approval was granted through circulation. Hassan was appointed as DG Radio Pakistan for three years.

Comments