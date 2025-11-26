Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja girl received marriage proposal from India

Ayesha Azhar, the “Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja” fame girl, has revealed that she received a marriage proposal from an Indian man who was her father’s age and didn’t even have hair on his head.

The social media influencer recently appeared on a private TV talk show where she expressed her opinions on various topics.

The well-known influencer disclosed that the person who sent the marriage proposal from India said he had already “done half the marriage” and now needed Ayesha’s consent for the other half.

He had watched her videos and was offering her a dowry of one hundred and five thousand rupees.

For the unaware, Ayesha Azhar is a Pakistani viral sensation who gained prominence on the internet in November 2022 when her dance at a close friend’s wedding went viral.

She danced to the old Bollywood classic song “Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja,” and the video went viral overnight.

Ayesha is credited with bringing old Bollywood songs back to life through her stunning dance performances.

Nowadays, she is quite active on TikTok and Instagram and wants to further her career as a model.In the interview, she said she had completed her matriculation but was not sure whether she would continue her studies because she wanted to pursue modeling—it is her passion.

She has finished school and now wants to build a career, which is why she took a break from studies.

“Right now I want to do something other than education.”The influencer further admitted her struggles in academics: “I am not as good at studying as others, and I passed my matriculation after failing three times. I only passed the exam because my friends used to force me to go to school.”