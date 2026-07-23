Ayesha Khan detained by police during CJP protest?

Bollywood actress Ayesha Khan was detained by the police on suspicion of taking part in a “Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)” protest.

According to Indian media reports, the actress was detained by the Mumbai Police while trying to participate in a demonstration supporting students calling for educational reforms.

Additionally, a video has surfaced showing Ayesha Khan—who gained fame for the movie Dhurandhar—being forced into a police vehicle.

The actress claimed she was arrested without uttering a single word or chanting any slogans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old celebrity appeared visibly shaken. She clarified that she was standing by the side of the road with two female friends after her brother and male friends were hauled away in a police van. She noted that she had only gone to the protest site to show solidarity.

Ayesha Khan stated that she and her friends were encircled by 15 police officers who ordered them to board the police vehicle. She claimed that despite her repeated inquiries, she was never given a reason for their detention.

The Bollywood actress added that while the staff at the police station were courteous to her, she had strong concerns about the officers’ behavior at the protest site.