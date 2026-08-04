Ayesha, Momina lead Pakistan to consolation win

Ayesha Zafar’s 39 and two wickets from Momina Riasat led Pakistan women to a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka women in the third T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Tuesday afternoon.

It was touring side’s first win in the three-match T20I series.

Chasing 114 to win, Pakistan achieved the target for the loss of six wickets with 10 balls to spare. Right-handed batter Ayesha top-scored for the winning side with a 31-ball 39, which included six fours.

Shawaal Zulfiqar also contributed with the bat, scoring a 12-ball 21, which included three fours and a six.

For the hosts, captain Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari took two wickets each.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Sri Lanka scored 113 for six in their allotted 20 overs. Athapaththu was the top scorer for the hosts with 34. The left-handed batter’s innings included five fours.

For Pakistan, 23-year-old Momina Riasat was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of two for 18 from four overs.

Pakistan ended the tour with two wins from the six matches played.